Video

Love Islander Josh Denzel has said striving for the perfect Instagram photo "almost ruins your day".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live he has changed outfits in the toilet while out with his girlfriend Kaz Crossley, who he met in the Love Island villa, so they have a different set of images to post online.

