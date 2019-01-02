Media player
Love Island's Josh Denzel: Instagram's not fun anymore
Love Islander Josh Denzel has said striving for the perfect Instagram photo "almost ruins your day".
He told BBC Radio 5 Live he has changed outfits in the toilet while out with his girlfriend Kaz Crossley, who he met in the Love Island villa, so they have a different set of images to post online.
Click here to listen as 5 Live looks back on the biggest internet moments of 2018, featuring Josh Denzel and YouTubers Niki and Sammy.
02 Jan 2019
