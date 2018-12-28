Michael Palin: 'I've been a knight before...'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Year Honours 2019: Twiggy, Palin and Pullman

The New Year Honours list for 2019 has been released - and fashion icon Twiggy, comedian Michael Palin and author Philip Pullman are among those being recognised.

  • 28 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Palin: 'Don't be cowed by conformity'