Film 2019 axed by BBC
The BBC has confirmed it will not broadcast its long-running Film... series next year.

The programme first aired in 1971 and has since been fronted by Barry Norman, Jonathan Ross and Claudia Winkleman.

  • 28 Dec 2018
