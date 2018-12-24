Chris signs off from the Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Video

Chris Evans gives his "big goodbye", saying: "All I really want to say is thank you to the BBC for with trusting me with one of their precious microphones for the last 13 years."

He also thanked the guests in "Sir Terry's old studio" along with his colleagues, Children in Need for inspiring him and his friends and family.

"Most of all I would like to thank my wife Natasha," he added, breaking down in tears. "My gravity, my compass, my guiding light," he added, before playing a recording of Amazing Grace on bagpipes.