LadBaby number one: 'I'm happy to be proved wrong'
YouTube star LadBaby has beaten both Ariana Grande and Ava Max to the Christmas number one spot. That's despite many commentators - including BBC Music reporter Mark Savage - writing off his chances.
On Tuesday he predicted that LadBaby wouldn't make number one. But since then the song has sold more than 75,000 copies.
21 Dec 2018
