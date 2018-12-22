Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Circus 1903: The circus with elephants, but no animals
The puppeteers behind the play War Horse are helping take circus audiences back in time.
They've crafted life-sized elephants for Circus 1903, which made its European debut in London this week.
It aims to recreate the "Golden Age of circus", revisiting the big tops of the turn of the twentieth century.
Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.
22 Dec 2018
