Boyega on how to play a rabbit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Boyega on to play a rabbit in the new Watership Down film.

Star Wars star John Boyega is in the new Watership Down film.

The original film was made in 1978 having been adapted from Richard Adams' novel.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: John Boyega reacts to Charlottesville