Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strictly Come Dancing: Finalists share memories and best bits from the season
From top scores to messages from fans, the celebrity dancers share their favourite moments ahead of this weekend’s final.
Ashley Roberts, Stacey Dooley, Joe Suggs, Faye Tozer and their dance partners will compete to be crowned this year’s Strictly Come Dancing winners.
-
15 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-46575103/strictly-come-dancing-finalists-share-memories-and-best-bits-from-the-seasonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window