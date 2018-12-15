Strictly finalists share best moments from this series
Strictly Come Dancing: Finalists share memories and best bits from the season

From top scores to messages from fans, the celebrity dancers share their favourite moments ahead of this weekend’s final.

Ashley Roberts, Stacey Dooley, Joe Suggs, Faye Tozer and their dance partners will compete to be crowned this year’s Strictly Come Dancing winners.

