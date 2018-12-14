Sondra Locke's 'potential not realised'

Video

Actress Sondra Locke has died at the age of 74.

Her death after having a heart attack, which was related to her breast and bone cancer diagnosis, took place on 3 November, but has only been reported now.

Locke earned an Oscar nomination for her first film in 1968, but as entertainment journalist Emma Jones explains, never fulfilled the early promise of her career.

