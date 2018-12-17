Salisbury's panto positivity

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salisbury looks to pantomime after nerve agent attack
Salisbury Playhouse is enjoying record ticket sales for its pantomime.
That's despite a downturn in visitor numbers to the city since a nerve agent attack in March.
Demand has been so high for the Playhouse's version of Beauty And The Beast, an extra week has been added to the run.
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-46572352/salisbury-looks-to-pantomime-after-nerve-agent-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window