Aerial pictures of new EastEnders set

Pictures from a helicopter show builders working on the new set for EastEnders at the BBC's Elstree studios in Hertfordshire, as filming takes place at the existing set nearby.

The BBC has been criticised for failing to deliver value for money on the project to build an HD-ready Albert Square.

The National Audit Office says it is likely to cost £27m more than expected and finish two and a half years late.

The BBC says it has faced challenges beyond its control and that it is keeping the work under close scrutiny.