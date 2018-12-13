Media player
Aquaman: Jason Momoa performs haka at premiere
Stars of the Aquaman film have performed the haka, the Maori war dance, during its premiere in Hollywood.
The unusual red - (or blue in this instance!) - carpet antics also featured Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa's two children.
He plays Aquaman alongside co-stars including Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.
Actress Amber Heard who plays the character Mera - Aquaman's love interest - also told reporters a powerful message about being a female superhero and how it shouldn't be a big deal.
13 Dec 2018
