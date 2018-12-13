Roma: Director Alfonso Cuaron on new film
Roma: Director Alfonso Cuaron on his new film

Spanish-language black-and-white film, Roma, is emerging as a strong contender in pre-Oscar contests picking up numerous awards and nominations.

Written and directed by Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, who also made Gravity, the film is a family drama inspired by Cuaron’s own childhood.

  • 13 Dec 2018
