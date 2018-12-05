The ups and downs of Katie Price's life

Media player
Katie Price: The ups and downs of her life
From a £1million wedding to narrowly escaping bankruptcy - 'the Pricey' has had a turbulent life and career.
Katie Price recently avoided bankruptcy after reaching an agreement with her creditors.
She has agreed a plan to pay back what she owes.
05 Dec 2018
