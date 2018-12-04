How an iPhone video won the Turner Prize

Media player
iPhones, identity and independence: Why Charlotte Prodger won the Turner Prize
Britain's leading contemporary art award, the Turner Prize, has gone to artist Charlotte Prodger for a film about queer identity and independence, shot entirely on her iPhone.
Turner Prize curator Linsey Young tells BBC arts correspondent Rebecca Jones what made Prodger's work stand out.
04 Dec 2018
