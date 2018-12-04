How an iPhone video won the Turner Prize
Britain's leading contemporary art award, the Turner Prize, has gone to artist Charlotte Prodger for a film about queer identity and independence, shot entirely on her iPhone.

Turner Prize curator Linsey Young tells BBC arts correspondent Rebecca Jones what made Prodger's work stand out.

