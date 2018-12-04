Turner prize winner hails public art funding

Media player
Turner prize winner Prodger: I wouldn't be in this room without public funding
Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has announced artist Charlotte Prodger as this winner of this year's prestigious Turner Prize.
Prodger was recognised for a film about queer identity and independence, shot entirely on her iPhone.
Accepting the prize, she said public funding had been crucial to her career.
04 Dec 2018
