Turner prize winner hails public art funding
Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has announced artist Charlotte Prodger as this winner of this year's prestigious Turner Prize.

Prodger was recognised for a film about queer identity and independence, shot entirely on her iPhone.

Accepting the prize, she said public funding had been crucial to her career.

  • 04 Dec 2018
