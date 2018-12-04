Boots Riley: 'There is no white voice'

Media player
Boots Riley on the 'white voice' in Sorry to Bother You
The filmmaker Boots Riley has told BBC Newsnight he would "get more sales" if he hid the fact he was black, when he used to work at a call centre.
In his new satirical film, Sorry to Bother You, Riley draws on his own experience in telemarketing to explore race and the idea of the 'white voice.'
"There is really no white voice, it's not even what white people sound like, it's what they wish they sounded like", the director said.
04 Dec 2018
