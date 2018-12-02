Stranger Things will be 'darker but funnier'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stranger Things star: 'Season three will be darker but funnier'
Gaten Matarazzo, 16, who plays Dustin in the hit Netflix show talks about what viewers can expect from season three and why he prefers performing live on stage to on-camera acting.
He spoke to BBC News alongside his friends and family at the For The Love Of Sci-Fi festival in Manchester, where their band Work In Progress was performing.
-
02 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-46400385/stranger-things-star-season-three-will-be-darker-but-funnierRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window