Stranger Things will be 'darker but funnier'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stranger Things star: 'Season three will be darker but funnier'

Gaten Matarazzo, 16, who plays Dustin in the hit Netflix show talks about what viewers can expect from season three and why he prefers performing live on stage to on-camera acting.

He spoke to BBC News alongside his friends and family at the For The Love Of Sci-Fi festival in Manchester, where their band Work In Progress was performing.

  • 02 Dec 2018
Go to next video: David Harbour keeps 'penguin dance' promise