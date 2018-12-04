Rehab orchestra hits high note
The New Note orchestra is the world's first orchestra made up of musicians recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.

Now the Brighton-based ensemble has been nominated for a prize in Tuesday night's British Composer Awards.

The group has been recognised in the category of best community or educational project.

