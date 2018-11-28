Mel B on 'abusive' relationships
Mel B has spoken about the difficulties faced by women in "abusive, coercive" relationships and urged others to speak out.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, she said writing about her experiences in her new book Brutally Honest had been "therapeutic".

She also revealed her favourite Spice Girls song, and the story behind her favourite green tank top.

Her ex-partner denies the allegations she has made against him.

