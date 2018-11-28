Ballet costumes by royal appointment

Media player
Denmark's queen designs ballet costumes
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II designed costumes and scenery for a production of The Nutcracker.
She joined dancers from Tivoli Ballet Theatre on stage for a curtain call.
28 Nov 2018
