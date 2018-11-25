Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is life like after Eurovision?
Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.
Six months on she tells us about her life now and what it was like to meet Prince William on his recent tour of the Middle East.
25 Nov 2018
