A new home for The Kiss
Video

Rodin's The Kiss sculpture has a temporary new home, in Ipswich

Rodin’s The Kiss was once voted Britain’s favourite work of art. Now the sculpture is on display at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, in an exhibition exploring the story behind it, and its impact on the history of art.

On loan from the Tate, it will be the biggest show held at the museum. The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz went to take a look.

  • 23 Nov 2018
