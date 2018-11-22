Isabel Allende: 'You realise what it is to live in terror'
Video

Isabel Allende: 'I get over grudges by writing'

Author Isabel Allende is one of this year's BBC 100 Women and in an interview with Kirsty Wark, explains how writing has helped her get over grudges and loss from her past.

She also explains why - although she lives in the US - she still writes, dreams and makes love in Spanish.

