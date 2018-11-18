Media player
I'm a Celebrity debut for Holly Willoughby
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2018 with a new presenter.
Holly Willoughby took Ant McPartlin's place alongside Declan Donnelly in the jungle.
Ant ruled himself out this year's series after admitting drink driving following a car crash in March.
18 Nov 2018
