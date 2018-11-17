Record-breaking year for Children in Need

Media player
Children in Need: Record-breaking year for charity extravaganza
Children in Need has now raised over £1bn since it began the annual fundraiser in 1980.
It comes after a record-breaking £50.6m was donated during Friday's programme.
