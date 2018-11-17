Postnatal depression film was 'therapy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why making postnatal depression film Early Days was 'therapy'

Nessa Wrafter is among the more than one in ten women who suffer from postnatal depression after the birth of a child.

She spoke to the BBC about it and why she decided to make a short film, Early Days, about her experience.

  • 17 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Premature baby parents 'need extra leave'