Jeff Goldblum: Music makes me cry

Media player
Video
Jeff Goldblum: When I cry at music it confuses my son
Actor Jeff Goldblum, has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake he often cries listening to music.
The Jurassic Park actor, who has released his debut album of jazz, described how his three-year-old son reacts when he cries.
Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Headliners podcast with Jeff Goldblum.
16 Nov 2018
