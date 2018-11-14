Spitting Image archives given to Cambridge University Library
The co-creator of TV satire series Spitting Image has donated his entire archive to Cambridge University Library.

When asked if the show could work with today's politicians, Roger Law said: "We're back where we were with knobs on and yes it can be done".

  • 14 Nov 2018
