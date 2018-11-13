Media player
Rachael Bland's husband, Steve, on how their son Freddie has reacted to his mum's death
Rachael Bland's husband, Steve, talks about how their son, Freddie, aged three, has reacted since his mother's death.
Former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas also joins Deborah and Lauren.
Simon’s wife Gemma passed away in November 2017, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
This clip is taken from the latest episode of You, Me and The Big C, the award-winning 5 live podcast Rachael Bland co-presented.
13 Nov 2018
