Stan Lee: The man behind the mask

Video

Stan Lee, creator of some of comics books' most enduring characters and the former president of Marvel Comics, has died aged 95.

Lee created The Fantastic Four, Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men among others.

In its heyday, Marvel sold 50 million copies a year. Until he retired from editing in 1971, Lee wrote all the copy for Marvel's covers. He was also known for making a cameo in every Marvel film.

His characters brought the humans behind the heroes to life for the first time. Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men films, called Lee a "pioneering force in the superhero universe".

Me Lee's daughter has also paid tribute to her father, describing him as "the greatest, most decent man".

Read More: Stan Lee obituary: The genius of the superhero creator