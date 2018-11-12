Media player
Stan Lee on how he created Spider-Man
American writer Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.
Speaking in 2012, the man behind many of Marvel Comics' famous superheroes explained what he looked for in one of his most iconic characters.
By 2017 he would find himself doing Spider-Man's signature "web-slinging" move on the Hollywood red carpet.
