Strictly star Danny 'is no bully'

Strictly Come Dancing couple Amy Dowden and Danny John-Jules have said there are no problems between them, after it was reported they had a row during training.

Professional dancer Amy admitted things got "a little bit intense" during this week's rehearsals, but after a half-hour break they got "straight to it" again.

Speaking on BBC Two's It Takes Two, she added: "I've never felt bullied or threatened by Danny. I really want to get this man to Blackpool and then to the final."

Danny said the past few days were the best he had danced while taking part in the show, and added of Amy: "She's the boss - she wears the pants."