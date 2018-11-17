'I can't wait to give away £1m on HQ'

Media player
HQ Trivia's Sharon Carpenter: 'I can't wait to give away £1m'
Sharon Carpenter is the host who gives away thousands of pounds every week on HQ Trivia UK.
The quiz show app involves answering a series of questions on your mobile phone, competing live against other players to win a share of the jackpot.
Watch as we turn the tables on Shazza and put a few of the "savage" questions that you sent us over the summer.
17 Nov 2018
