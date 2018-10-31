GBBO: The couple who took Rahul under their wing

Media player
Great British Bake Off: The couple who took Rahul under their wing
An exploding glass jar, a nail-biting finale and ultimately, triumph over adversity - and a Bake Off victory for the shy and rather nervous research scientist Rahul Mandal.
Among the first people he turned to for a hug after his victory were the British couple he's known since arriving eight years ago - David and Liz Anson.
David, who is a nuclear scientist, is Rahul's boss and Liz is a Church of England priest. They tell Radio 4's PM how they got to know him.
31 Oct 2018
