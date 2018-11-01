The 94-year-old photographer
Dorothy Bohm's display at Victoria and Albert Museum

A display at the Victoria and Albert Museum will showcase the work of 94-year-old photographer, Dorothy Bohm.

Well known for her street photography and unstaged pictures, she’s has been taking photos for more than 70 years.

