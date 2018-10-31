Davis on why the acting world is still racist

Media player
Viola Davis explains why there's a long way to go to eliminate racism
Oscar winner Viola Davis reveals how she has stayed grounded in Hollywood and why there still aren't enough black actors on screen. She spoke to the BBC ahead of the release of her new film Widows, an adaptation of the 1980s TV series about bereaved women who turn to crime.
31 Oct 2018
