Seann Walsh eliminated from Strictly
Comedian Seann Walsh and dance partner Katya Jones have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair were sent to the dance-off after the public vote, and were then unanimously eliminated by the judges.

Walsh was photographed kissing dance partner Jones outside a pub three weeks ago, leading to the end of his relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

  • 28 Oct 2018