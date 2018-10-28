Media player
Seann Walsh eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing
Comedian Seann Walsh and dance partner Katya Jones have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
The pair were sent to the dance-off after the public vote, and were then unanimously eliminated by the judges.
Walsh was photographed kissing dance partner Jones outside a pub three weeks ago, leading to the end of his relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.
28 Oct 2018
