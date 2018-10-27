The Little Drummer Girl star on new role
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Star of new John Le Carré adaptation speaks about role

British actress Florence Pugh talks about her lead role in the new six-part BBC One spy drama from the makers of The Night Manager.

Based on the book by John Le Carré, The Little Drummer Girl is the only one of his spy novels to feature a female lead protagonist.

  • 27 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Le Carre: I think my father conned the Stasi