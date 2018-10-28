'Weaving can be misunderstood'

Video

For the first time in the UK, major works by textile artist Anni Albers will go on display at Tate Modern in London.

The exhibition includes some of her "pictorial weavings" - abstract textiles that hang on the wall like paintings.

Contemporary weaver Ismini Samanidou, who completed a residency at the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, has just restored Anni Albers' personal looms.

This video is an excerpt from a forthcoming documentary on Anni Albers airing on BBC Four in 2019.