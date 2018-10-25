Media player
Why do some Asians care about Freddie Mercury?
It's not just fans of Queen who are looking forward to the film Bohemian Rhapsody.
The band's front man Freddie Mercury came from a Parsi family, and members of the community can't wait to see him brought back to life on screen.
Nalini Sivathasan has been to meet some of them in London.
25 Oct 2018
