Jimmy Page 'influenced' by Pre-Raphaelite art
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page loans tapestries to Tate Britain

The founder of Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page, says he was "influenced" by the work of influential 19th Century artist, Edward Burne-Jones.

The legendary guitarist has loaned huge tapestries of the Holy Grail to Tate Britain for a new exhibition of Burne-Jones' work.

Listen to the full Today programme podcast here.

  • 22 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Jimmy Page: My life in photos