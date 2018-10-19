Media player
Tina Turner talks about love, life, music and heartache
The trauma of her private life has given a real emotional depth to Tina Turner's performances.
She has endured an abusive first marriage, life-threatening illness and the suicide of her son.
Five years ago she married her long-term partner Erwin Bach, as she has described in a second volume of autobiography entitled My Love Story.
She has been talking to Arts Editor Will Gompertz about her music and her health, including the stroke she suffered, for BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
19 Oct 2018
