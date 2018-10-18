Story of a pioneering female film director
Guy-Blache: The untold story of first female film director

Hollywood actress Jodie Foster has narrated a documentary paying tribute to Alice Guy-Blache who is credited with being the world’s first female film director.

Blache made her first movie in 1896 and was subsequently involved in the production of some 1,000 films from shorts to features.

