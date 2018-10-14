Ripping Banksy
Ripping Banksy: Love is in the Bin

He hit the headlines when a piece of his art shredded itself at an auction, just after it had been sold for more than £1m.

But what do the people waiting outside Sotheby's, where it's on show this weekend, think of Banksy's prank? And could they have done a better job themselves?

We sent our own "Banksy" to find out.

