Rihanoff: 'Strictly curse doesn't exist'

Former Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff says Seann Walsh and Katya Jones "have to perform" and that the show is about dancing, not personal lives.

Walsh and Jones apologised after being caught kissing in public earlier this week, despite both of them already being in relationships.

Rihanoff's partner Ben Cohen was married when they were paired on the 2013 series. They publicly revealed they were dating a year after Cohen split from his wife.

She also dated boxer Joe Calzaghe for four years, after dancing together on the 2009 series.

