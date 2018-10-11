Media player
Director Steve McQueen: Why I chose to remake 1980s TV hit Widows
Widows was a massive hit for writer Lynda La Plante when it was first shown on British television in 1983.
It has now been remade for the big screen and relocated to America, by 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen.
11 Oct 2018
