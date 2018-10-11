Film: If Beale Street Could Talk reviewed

Media player
Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk reviewed
Based on a novel from the acclaimed US writer and social critic James Baldwin, If Beale Street Could Talk focuses on love and injustice.
It is the latest film from director Barry Jenkins whose movie Moonlight won a best picture Oscar last year.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
11 Oct 2018
