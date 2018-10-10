Bill Turnbull: For heaven's sake, get tested

Video

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull says he's feeling better after finishing the "grind" of nine rounds of chemotherapy to treat prostate cancer - and he's "got an awfully long way to go".

Turnbull and Stephen Fry have been thanked by the head of the NHS for raising awareness of the disease by speaking out about their experiences.

On Wednesday, Turnbull urged viewers to get checked if they have any concerns.