Did Bodyguard's female characters 'airbrush reality'

Video

In the BBC's drama Bodyguard, the home secretary is a woman, key positions of power are occupied by women, and there have been other TV dramas of late such as Killing Eve and Doctor Who with female leads calling the shots.

On Radio 4's World at One Daisy Goodwin, an author and the creator of ITV's Victoria, questions whether this a true representation of the way things are - or does it mask the unequal nature of society?